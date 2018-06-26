Hearing on alleged killer-lawyer’s case for Oct 8, 9

By Onozure Dania

Lagos —A Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere, yesterday, ordered the remand of the 48-year-old lawyer, Udeme Otike-Odibi, in Kirikiri Prisons, over the alleged murder of her husband, Symphorosa (Sym) Otike-Odibi.



The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on murder and misconduct with regard to a corpse, preferred against her by Lagos State.

Udeme, who was docked before Justice Adedayo Akintoye, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Lagos State prosecutor, Mr. Babatunde Sunmonu, told the court that the defendant allegedly murdered her husband on May 3 at their residence.

He said the defendant allegedly threatened him with a knife and eventually stabbed him to death and went further to mutilate his body, by cutting off his private part.

According to him, the offences committed are contrary to Section 223, punishable by death and misconduct with regard to a corpse, contrary to Section 165(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, punishable with five years imprisonment.

Justice Akintoye adjourned the case till October 8, 9, for hearing.

The defendant was first remanded at Kirikiri Prisons by Chief Magistrate’s Kikelomo Ayeye of a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court on May 9.

She adjourned the case till yesterday, pending when the legal advice would be out.