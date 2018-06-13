Groups want Oko Chukwu retained as Abia deputy gov

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—AHEAD of the 2019 governorship election in Abia State, two socio- political groups in the state; Reformers’ Platform and Agalaba Youth Movement, have called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to retain the deputy governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu as the party’s running mate in the 2019 governorship election.

The groups stated that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has performed excellently and needs a deputy governor who will boost his re-election in 2019 and consolidate his achievements in the state.

In a statement made available to Vanguard and signed by the presidents of the two groups, Uguru Orji and Obinna Nwagbara, respectively, the groups disclosed that they have assessed the profiles of people believed to be interested in the position and discovered that Oko Chukwu possesses the right qualities to retain the deputy governorship position in 2019, stressing that he has brought his wealth of experience, maturity, integrity and level headedness to add value to the office of the deputy governor.

“Abia needs a deputy governor who will work with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to develop and sustain the existing peace in the state. Abia needs a deputy governor with experience, maturity, integrity and level headedness. Our groups have assessed the profile of lot of names from Abia North zone believed to be interested in the deputy governorship position. Sir Ude Oko Chukwu’s name stands tall above his competitors. His integrity, wealth of experience, level headedness and maturity places him above other contenders.

“In many ways, Oko Chukwu has added value to Governor Ikpeazu’s administration. His loyalty and avowed determination to assist the Governor succeed is a plus for the administration. Only a level headed deputy governor like him could have achieved such a feat. Oko Chukwu is an asset to the Ikpeazu administration. There is no doubt that he will add great value to the PDP governorship ticket in 2019.

“To crown it all, Oko Chukwu hails from Nkporo area which is one of the highest voting blocs in Abia North senatorial zone. From available records, Nkporo has in all elections, returned the highest number of votes for the PDP in every election; so is traditional that the party picks its deputy governorship candidate from the area,” the statement read.

The groups which have its membership spread across the 184 wards of the state disclosed that it has embarked on an intensive campaign to mobilize support for the Ikpeazu/Oko Chukwu ticket in the 2019 general elections.