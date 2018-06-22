Nigeria vs Iceland : God bless Super Eagles; Osinbajo, others react

Thrilled by Friday’s performance of Nigeria’s national team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders have urged the Super Eagles to sustain their winning momentum.

The national team which lost its first leg to Croatia is paired with Argentina, next week.

Buhari, who congratulated the young players on their 2-0 victory over Iceland said he believed that “with determination, nothing is impossible”.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president was particularly delighted at the confidence, discipline, team-work and indomitable spirit displayed by the players.

He urged them to believe in themselves and give their best in their next match.

Also Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki joined Nigerians to congratulate the Super Eagles on their first victory at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

In a tweet by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr.Laolu Akande Verified account @akandeoj the Vice President said: Congrats Nigeria!

He said the Osinbajo found time earlier today, while in transit between events in Lagos, to catch up on the Nigeria-Iceland match. Hope restored. Up Nigeria. Photo: Novo Isioro

The Eagles secured a crucial 2-0 win over Iceland on Friday evening after the Icelanders missed a penalty, losing their chances of forcing Nigeria to a draw.

Ahmed Musa struck twice to become the first Nigerian to score at two World Cups and to ignite the Eagles’ hope of securing a spot in the knockout stage if they beat Argentina on Tuesday.

Last week, Nigeria lost their opening match to Croatia 2-0 while Argentina and Iceland played 1-1.

The Croats continued their winning streak yesterday when they beat Lionel Messi led Argentina team 3-0 to dominate the group.

A draw would be enough to eliminate the Argentines but would leave Nigeria’s fate hinging on the outcome of Iceland’s game against Croatia.

Saraki, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, are among other Nigerians that commended the Super Eagles.

Great win by our @NGSuperEagles. Let us continue to show that discipline and preparation brings results. #NGAISL #SoarSuperEagles #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mUqgKqM2fg — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) June 22, 2018

Congratulations @NGSuperEagles. Indeed a delightful evening of quality football. When we stand united, victory is assured. — Atiku Abubakar

Well deserved for Ahmed Musa. Man of the match!

Congratulations @NGSuperEagles! What a game!

— Sen. Lanre Tejuoso (@lanretejuoso) June 22, 2018

Great game @NGSuperEagles and well deserved victory. I am excited at the confidence and ball play exhibited today, indeed what we need to go through to the group stages. #NGAISL #WorldCup

— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 22, 2018

What I saw with this team tonight….. My God! That thing we call the Nigerian spirit, it is real and alive. Whenever we put our minds to do something, amazing things happen. Well done to the @NGSuperEagles #NGAISL

— Hon Chidi Nwogu (@NwoguHon) June 22, 2018

Ahmed musa has become the first African player to ever score multiple goals in consecutive World Cups. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 #NGAISL pic.twitter.com/BcmKy716ES

— SUPER EAGLES (@supereagles9ja1) June 22, 2018

So I woke to the last 5 minutes of the @NGSuperEagles game. The Sound of victory, the Sight of victory, the Feeling of victory – thank you #SuperEagles for giving Nigerians the triple effect tonight! Indeed, a piece of world class football that was.

— EEU. 🇳🇬 (@royaltyuso) June 22, 2018

Ahmed Musa once again proved that talents abound in all parts of Nigeria and that no part of Nigeria will lose out if we restructure and replace ethnicity with merit. If not for this Northerner, Nigeria would have had little hope in this #RussiaWorldCup2018. All Nigerians matter

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 22, 2018

