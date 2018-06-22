Fire razes 100 shops in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—GOODS worth millions of naira were, yesterday, destroyed in a fire outbreak at the Rate Office of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, lock-up shops and the National Museum situated beside the palace of Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo.

Vanguard gathered that the inferno, which started around 1a.m., also destroyed about 100 shops.

Items destroyed include computers, air conditioners, typing machines, spiral binding machines, stationeries, power generators, office chairs and tables among other equipment.

Sources said Oba Aladetoyinbo noticed the fire outbreak around 1a.m. and called the Fire Service, only to be informed by its officials that there was no water and fuel to get to the scene of the incident

The actual cause of the inferno remained unknown, while those who came to rescue the situation watched helplessly as the fire razed down the shops and buildings.

An eyewitness, however, said the monarch called officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, who came later, but the damage had been done as almost all the shops within the commercial centre were razed to their foundations.

Some of the shop owners were seen at the scene crying.

Chairperson of the Shop Owners Association, Mrs. Elizabeth Orogun, lamented that the inferno was a mystery.