FIFA World Cup (7 Days to go) : Team Profile – PANAMA

Panama qualified for their first FIFA World Cup with a dramatic 2-1 win over Costa Rica on the final matchday of CONCACAF’s qualifiers.

FIFA Ranking: 55

Continent: North America

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 11

First stage appearances: 0

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 2018

Last World Cup: —

Best outing: —

Key Player: BLAS PEREZ

With over a century of appearances for Panama, the well-travelled Perez offers valuable experience to the Central American side. The forward has appeared in four World Cup qualifying campaigns, scoring 11 goals over that period.

MATCHES

June 18: BELGIUM vs PANAMA

June 23: ENGLAND vs PANAMA

June 28: PANAMA vs TUNISIA

WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Jaime Penedo (Dynamo Bucarest/ROM), Jose Calderon (Chorrillo), Alex Rodríguez (San Francisco)

Defenders: Felipe Baloy (Municipal/GUA), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes/USA), Eric Davis (DAC Dunajska Streda/SVK), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls/USA), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo/USA), Michael Amir Murillo (New York Red Bulls/USA), Luis Ovalle (Olimpia/HON), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders/USA).

Midfielders: Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula/MEX), Armando Cooper (Universidad de Chile/CHI), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes/USA), Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga/COL), Valentín Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario/PER), Jose Luis Rodríguez (Ghent/BEL).

Forwards: Abdiel Arroyo (Alajuelense/CRC), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Blas Pérez (Municipal/GUA), Luis Tejada (Sport Boys/PER), Gabriel Torres (Huachipato/CHI).

