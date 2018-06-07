FIFA World Cup (7 Days to go) : Team Profile – PANAMA

Panama qualified for their first FIFA World Cup with a dramatic 2-1 win over Costa Rica on the final matchday of CONCACAF’s qualifiers.
FIFA Ranking: 55
Continent: North America
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 11
First stage appearances: 0
Semi final appearances: 0
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 2018
Last World Cup: —
Best outing: —
Key Player: BLAS PEREZ
With over a century of appearances for Panama, the well-travelled Perez offers valuable experience to the Central American side. The forward has appeared in four World Cup qualifying campaigns, scoring 11 goals over that period.
MATCHES
June 18: BELGIUM vs PANAMA
June 23: ENGLAND vs PANAMA
June 28: PANAMA vs TUNISIA
WORLD CUP SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Jaime Penedo (Dynamo Bucarest/ROM), Jose Calderon (Chorrillo), Alex Rodríguez (San Francisco)
Defenders: Felipe Baloy (Municipal/GUA), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes/USA), Eric Davis (DAC Dunajska Streda/SVK), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls/USA), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo/USA), Michael Amir Murillo (New York Red Bulls/USA), Luis Ovalle (Olimpia/HON), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders/USA).
Midfielders: Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula/MEX), Armando Cooper (Universidad de Chile/CHI), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes/USA), Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga/COL), Valentín Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario/PER), Jose Luis Rodríguez (Ghent/BEL).
Forwards: Abdiel Arroyo (Alajuelense/CRC), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Blas Pérez (Municipal/GUA), Luis Tejada (Sport Boys/PER), Gabriel Torres (Huachipato/CHI).