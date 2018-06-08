FIFA World Cup (6 Days to go) : Team Profile – TUNISIA

Tunisia booked their return to the FIFA World Cup after a 12-year absence, topping Africa Group A, to head to their fifth edition of the tournament.

FIFA Ranking: 21

Continent: Africa

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 14

First stage appearances: 4

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1978

Last World Cup: 2006

Best outing: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006)

Key Player: WAHBI KHAZRI

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed the best season of his career so far during 2017/18 with French Ligue 1 side Rennes and was a key factor in Tunisia’s return to the world stage. His most notable contributions during FIFA World Cup™ qualifying saw Khazri score an important goal against Mauritania in Round 2, as well as the winner against Libya in November 2016.

MATCHES

June 18: TUNISIA vs ENGLAND

June 23: BELGIUM vs TUNISIA

June 28: PANAMA vs TUNISIA

WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Aymen al-Mathlouthi (Al Batin/KSA), Mouez Hassen (Chateauroux/FRA), Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab/KSA)

Defenders: Nagguez Hamdi(Zamalek/EGY), Dylan Bronn (Gent/BEL), Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane(Leicester/ENG), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa/TUR), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon/FRA), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly/EGY)

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier/FRA), Mohamed Amine Ben Amore (Al-Ahli/KSA), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nassr/KSA), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine El Khaoui(Troyes/FRA)

Strikers: Fakheredine Ben Youssef (Al Ettifaq/KSA), Anice Badri (Esperance), Bassem Srarfi (Nice/FRA), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes/FRA), Naim Sliti (Dijon/FRA), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain)

