FG urged to dredge Koko River

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—The Federal Government has been urged to dredge Koko river to create a robust economy in the area.

Making the appeal, Assistant Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State and frontline aspirant for the Warri North state constituency House of Assembly seat, Mr John Frederick-Okoroloko, recalled that the EPZ was initially proposed for the area but was later moved because Koko River had not been dredged.

He pleaded that the area should be given attention since government already had a programme to commence dredging of the Excravos Bar to Warri Port.

Okoroloko assured that he would give people of Warri North constituency effective representation in the state House of Assembly, adding that he would promote unity in the constituency.

He also spoke of his empowerment programme, noting that he will establish a revolving scholarship scheme for indigent students while market women and those pursuing skills would benefit from the empowerment programme.

“I am a grassroots man I live among the people, I know their problems and over the years, we have been together.”

Mine is not a story of those who don’t live in the area wanting to come and seek elective office. I have been in the local government area after my university education.

“When you create an atmosphere where there is fairness, people are not deprived of their rights, you will have peace and unity. This is what I will promote. Most crises are caused by feeling of marginalization.

“The Koko port is a Federal Government project, the state government stands to benefit a lot from the port being active. On empowerment, my people lack capital to do business, some who want to learn skills don’t have sponsors. I intend to support our women and men to grow their livelihood. So year in year out, I have this clear cut program to assist our people who in turn will be there for others.

“I know the Excravos issue is in the front burner, the EPZ project that was moved to Ogidigben was to be in Koko, they said Koko river was shallow. The Federal Government at the time it took that decision did not want to be saddled with the financial responsibility. we are also asking that Koko be dredged. We are begging that Koko river should also be dredged,” he said.