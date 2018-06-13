Fayose’s continuity agenda will fail in Ekiti – Kolawole

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Ekiti State, Akinlayo Kolawole has expressed sadness over the way the obnoxious policies and despotic actions of Governor Ayodele Fayose had stifled and chased away most private companies operating in Ekiti.



He said by this singular action several Ekiti indigenes were render jobless and made to suffer.

Kolawole stressed that poor performance of the Fayose-led government and disunity in the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would swing victory in favour of the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in the July 14 election.

Making the assertion in Ikosun Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday, an APC Chieftain, Mr Akinlayo Kolawole, said the PDP has been quaking in the face of gale of defections of party bigwigs while the APC stands united, describing this as a potent factor that will help APC.

Kolawole said it sounded so unfathomable that Governor Fayose could borrow as much as N56 billion within three years, while also accusing Fayemi, who paid salaries and pensions and managed the economy in the most prudent way of corruption.

He expressed sadness over the way the obnoxious policies and despotic actions of the governor, had stifled and chased away most private companies operating in Ekiti and give people employments for better standard of living .

“Governor Fayose’s arbitrary tax policy made Guaranty Trust and Ecobanks to close shops in Ekiti. And most disturbing was the fact that most of those that were laid off as a result of this not well thought-out action in those banks were indigenes of the state.

“Most of the international development organizations like DFID, USAID and others that had good working and beneficial relationships with Dr. Fayemi were no longer operating in the state.

“Ekiti has been in solitary confinement since the advent of the PDP government in Ekiti without bilateral relationships in terms economic building and exchange of skills and ideas and no economy can develop under this harsh situation.

“Our people must take their destiny in their own hands in this election. Fayemi facilitated over N2 billion to Ekiti to develop agriculture, today nothing is happening.

“The former governor during his reign facilitated the Core Subjects Allowance through the World Bank to our dear state, so that teachers in public schools in taught English, Mathematics and Basic Science could benefit special allowance that will motivate them to do more.

“Our state can no longer interface with any organization for help. We now depend solely on the federal allocation thereby worsening poverty level and make lives miserable for our people.

“We thank God Ekiti people are highly educated and they now have the opportunity to choose between a government that provided abundant and lasting opportunities and those that gave the beggarly stomach infrastructure that has eroded our values”, he stated.

He praised the leaders of the party in the southwest; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande as well as Fayemi for ensuring unity in APC after the contentious primary election.

He said the good and skilful management of the post-primary crisis has helped in stabilizing the party and this he said would translate to victory in the July 14 election.

“Governor Fayose’s intolerance has been crippling his party and this makes it better for APC. Former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and his supporters have quit PDP.

Former Commissioner for Justice to Fayose, Barr Owoseeni Ajayi has done same, these are people you can’t treat with disdain in the politics of Ekiti.

“Many of Fayose’s personal aides, including a trusted ally like Alhaji Demola Bello have joined APC. In a matter of days, ten members of the State House of Assembly are planning to join us. These are happening when APC is stable .