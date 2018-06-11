Fayemi alleges plot by PDP to cause violence across Ekiti

Fayemi appoints ailing Bamidele as Campaign Director General

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti -The Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the July 14 election in Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Sunday denied the report that Opeyemi Bamidele has been flown abroad for further treatment, describing the story as false and unfounded.

Bamidele, alongside five other party members were shot at a reception rally organised in honour of Fayemi at the party secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, the 1st of June.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the party campaign council in Ado Ekiti, Fayemi said he was with Bamidele the previous night in an undisclosed Hospital in Lagos, where, according to him, the former member of the House of Representatives is recuperating.

Fayemi who announced the name of the ailing Bamidele as the Director General of his campaign Council, described the event leading to the shooting of Bamidele as

unfortunate, saying there was need to retain the party chieftain , having consented to serve in that capacity before the horrible twist at the rally.

“Before the incident happened Bamidele had offered to serve as the DG of our campaign, that will not change, Bamidele still remain our Director General”

Earlier Fayemi had inaugurated State campaign council that will work with that of the National, led by Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu that had earlier been inaugurated by the National Chairman of the Party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for the success of the party in the July 14 poll.

According to Fayemi, “Hon Bamidele has not been flown abroad, he is still in Lagos. I was with him till 1am today(Sunday). He is recuperating here in Nigeria and if there is need to take him abroad, we will tell the public.

“But let me state here that we are still retaining his position as the Director General of this Council, because he had already accepted to be DG of this council before that incident”. He said the National body of the party will flag off the campaign in Ekiti on June 19 while the grand finale that will be led by President Muhammadu Buhari will hold July 10.

He said the his campaign will official takes off today in Ekiti East local Government, appealing to members to begin aggressive house-to-house campaign for the party’s acceptability to grain more traction among the electorate.

“Let me state here that the shooting incident should not be seen as a pointer to what will happen on July 14 election. We are committed to peaceful election and the security has assured us that they will be alive to their responsibilities.

“The intelligence report we got that the PDP was plotting to cause violence of various forms in every part of the state has been shared with security agencies and they are working on it”.

Fayemi said the party has been receiving deluge of defections from the PDP in recent time, saying those that will join the APC in one week time will shock the state.

“We are happy that every contestant , I mean the governorship aspirants are contributing to our campaign, so APC is intact and united. They are all eager to work for the victory of our party in this election.

“Unlike PDP that is disunited. You could see that Prince Dayo Adeyeye has formally joined us. Others will be joining us one after the other and before the election, Governor Ayodele Fayose will be alone”.

Fayemi charged members of the committee not to segregate or discriminate against each other, urging them to work together for the victory of the party.

The State Chairman of the party, Chief Jide Awe, said the campaign was decentralized to give more leverage for those at the units , wards an local governments to be able to work to the grassroots where the bulk of the voters are domiciled ..

Awe urged them to be vigilant and eschew undue discrimination as they perform the task for the party to be able to win the election.

Chairmen of the campaign council are: Hon Bamidele(Director General), Otunba Niyi Adebayo(Finance) Hon Femi Bamsile(Mobilisation Committee), Mrs Bisi Fayemi(Women Committee), Hon Wunmi Ogunlola(Welfare and Protocol), Hon Biodun Fasakin(Legal Committee), Mr Alaba Abejide( Contact), Dr Bayo Orire(Health), Femi Ogundare(Youth), Group Capt. Ropo Ayegbusi(Security) and Chief Awe( Special Purpose).