EKDC commences mass disconnection in Lagos

By Udeme Akpan

The operations of many companies, households, organsations and individuals in Lagos have come to a halt following mass disconnection of electricity by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKDC.

Investigations by Vanguard showed that the worst affected was Ebute Metta in the mainland where many companies, churches, mosques, households and several organisations that require constant power supply are located.

Many people who spoke with Vanguard said they have been thrown into darkness in the past two weeks, thus compelling them to spend huge funds in alternative power generation. Residents of these areas expressed injustice, arguing that they owed no bills and wondered why the electricity company would disconnect them.

A source who preferred not to be named said: ‘’EKDC has been having problems with its customers. About two weeks ago, the Ebute Metta Local Council Development Authority, LCDA, organised a protest at its local office here to protest against high estimated bills.

“The following day, we got to the office here to realise that the company has disconnected everybody from its system without any prior notice. I don’t understand why we should not have electricity, apparently because we do not owe the company.

‘’The streets affected are Molokwu, Freeman and some parts of Herbert Macaulay, Lagos street, Ibadan street, Bola street, Odunfa street, Osolake street, Tapa street and Abeokuta street.”

He stated: ‘’since then, we have been generating our power at high cost. Besides, the noise level and pollution associated with it are becoming very unbearable.”

However, the company could not be reached for comments as the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKDC; Mr. Godwin Idemudia did not take telephone calls nor respond to text messages.

But another source in the company who preferred not to be named because he was not permitted to speak said: ‘’The mass disconnection was targeted at generating funds to enhance operations, especially as the banks have stopped providing loans to operators in the sector.”

But consumers who spoke about their ordeals to SaturdayVanguard said many of them did not have prepaid meters, adding that the bills were mere guesswork of the electricity company.

Consequently, it was gathered that many customers have in recent times taken to the streets in protest against the company in order to attract adequate attention to their plights. For instance, hundreds of women from Alaba-Ojo, Mosafejo and Amukoko area of Lagos had recently stormed the company, protesting over six years epileptic power supply.

The protesters had prevented workers and visitors from entering EKEDC premises and caused traffic gridlock at Marina, Lagos. The placard-carrying women, who chanted solidarity songs, complained that their husbands had abandoned their respective homes due to the epileptic power supply in the areas.

Mrs Oluwatoyin Osunlowo, spokesperson of the women protesters had stated: “Women in the communities decided to come to Marina today because our men are no longer staying at home due to power outage. Most of our husbands now stay late nights outside because they know there won’t be electricity at home.

“For the past six years, we do not sleep with power supply in the communities. If they will bring electricity at all, they used to give us in the afternoon between 1p.m and 2p.m and that is all. Then at the end of the month, they will give us outrageous bills.”