DSS releases Abaribe after 5 days incarceration

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FIVE days after he was arrested by men of the Department of State Services, DSS, Chairman, South East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South has gained freedom.<img src=”https://www.vanguardngr.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Enyinnaya-Abaribe-e1529682408255.jpg” alt=”” width=”412″ height=”288″ class=”size-full wp-image-1009900″ /> Eyinnaya Abaribe.

About 6.32pm, Tuesday, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe worked to freedom after 5 days in the DSS gulag.

Abaribe who was granted administrative bail was released to his lawyers led Chukwuma Machukwu Ume SAN.

Speaking at the premises of the DSS facility in Abuja he thanked Nigerians for standing up against the wrongs done to Nigerian democracy with the arrest of Senator Abaribe.

He said, “The collective calls and demand for his release have shown the great spirit of Nigerians for justice.”

DSS personnel on Friday morning arrested Abaribe and later cordoned off his Apo residence.

Abaribe who is the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy was picked by DSS at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

DSS had gone to his house last Friday with him at 5.44 pm and searched for six hours.

Recall that on Saturday, Lawyer to Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), gave insight into why the lawmaker was arrested on Friday by men of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Addressing Journalists in Abuja, Ume who disclosed that Abaribe was arrested and detained by the DSS operatives because of allegations that he was supporting, aiding and sponsoring a proscribed body, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

According to the lawyer, the security operatives searched every nooks and crannies of the house in company of Abaribe who was brought from the headquarters of the DSS for a period of six hours, from 5- 11pm before he was taken back to the headquarters, adding that the security outfit have denied the Senator assess to his lawyer, family members and his doctor.

The lawyer disclosed that the arrest was contained in a search warrant dated 2nd June 2018 which directed DSS operatives who searched Abaribe’s house to “focus and search for arms and ammunitions and any other incriminating document, while the alleged crime was aiding and supporting a proscribed body i.e. IPOB.”

Ume said that “Of all the 27 items seized and taken away non could be all they wanted to see in terms of arms and ammunitions or stored bags of Ghana Must Go for sponsoring the said IPOB.

“But unfortunately two of the 27 items include:

The two handsets of two USA citizens found in the home.

“One of the laptops taken included that of an educationist containing examination questions slated to be set for students on the 25th of June 2018.

“All pleas for this questions to be copied was refused.”

The lawyer who noted that they are worried at the turn of events especially when leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu was to appear in court on October 2017 in September, his house was brutally shut down, said, “Senator Abaribe, the surety to Nnamadi Kanu is to appear in court on 26th June 2018, but on 22nd June 2018 Senator Abaribe was arrested and detained incommunicado.

Speaking further, Ume said that Abaribe’s arrest may not be unconnected with his revelation that N30 billion was smuggled into the budget of the Power Ministry without the knowledge of the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy.

Abaribe who is Chairman, South East Senate Caucus, had raised the alarm over the cut in the budget allocation to the zone, just as he insisted that no right thinking Igbo would support any cut on allocation for projects in the South East region.

Abaribe whi confirmed that the caucus was set to an emergency meeting to find out what went wrong especially at what point the cut in the allocation was made, said that “we are committed and determined to find out who made the cut.”

Abaribe had said that they actually lobbied for the Enugu Airport Terminal allocation to be increased to N3.5 billion until the Ministry of Aviation told them that what they had was an envelope which could not be increased beyond the N2 billion allocation.

Abaribe who is also Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy noted for instance that N30 billion was smuggled into the Power budget without his committee’s knowledge, just as he said that the N30 billion was listed for expansion and re-enforcement of infrastructure in the distribution companies to reduce stranded firms.

According to him, the said money “never passed through the Senate Power committee

He asked “where did such huge sum of N30 billion come from.”