Don’t be arrogant, Okowa charges political office holders

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has told political office holders and those in positions of authority not to be arrogant, warning them against allowing themselves to be flattered by sycophants.

Speaking at the 6th synod of the Ika Diocese of the Anglican Communion held at the Cathedral Church of St. John, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state, Sunday, Okowa told them to also be wary of those they take advice from.

He said: “Those of us in leadership positions must guard against arrogance. People flatter us and in the end, we sideline those who will tell us the truth. Leaders must be careful of who they take advice from. We must listen to contrary views even when we do not like their guts.”

Commending the theme of the synod which is, ‘Finishing Strong,’ the governor said, “The principle of finishing strong runs across the Bible because, God wants us to finish strong and finish well. It is not about how you start but, how you finish.

“As Christians, we must be strong and of good courage, it is all about our relationship with our Lord, Jesus Christ. With what is happening around us, it is time to unite, it is time for committing ourselves to prayers.”

Earlier in a sermon, the Dean, Crowder College of Higher Theological Studies, Rt. Revd. Andrew Igenoza, said: “Finishing strong is beyond the physical, it is spiritual. Be ready to finish strong by being in the Lord.”