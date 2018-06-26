Customs to deploy drones to tackle rice smuggling

By EmmaUjah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said it will adopt high technology strategies, including deployment of drones in combating the smuggling of rice and other prohibited goods into the country.

Deputy Comptroller-General (DIG) in charge of Investigations, Alh Aminu Dangaladima, disclosed this while launching a set of thirty patrol vans at the organisation’s headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

He added that the organization was also exploring a partnership with the Nigeria Air force, in the aerial anti-smuggling efforts.

His words, “We are thinking of having drones and bringing in the Air Force. We are also thinking of having unmanned aerial vehicles- these are drones and others that can assist us. This will go a long way in assisting us to combat smuggling. This is in progress.”

Yesterday’s batch brought to the total number of the newly acquired patrol vans launched by customs to 50, within two weeks, having launched the first batch of 20 on the 11th of this month.

According to the DIG, with the fresh anti-smuggling push, “Nigeria Customs Service , today, is better poisoned to deal ruthlessly with the enemies of Nigeria’s security and economic prosperity.

“With these vehicles, our response time at the scene of any smuggling activity will be swift and decisive.”

He urged border communities to cooperate with the NCS by providing necessary intelligence with which to address the problem of smuggling.

Speaking also at a press briefing in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Customs Area Controller of Ogun command, Controller, Michael Agbara identified smuggling as the biggest threat to the Nigerian economy.

He said: “the single biggest threat to our economy today is smuggling. I can tell you that the kind of smuggling we are faced with is not just local. I suspect regional and international conspiracy because if you look at the whole scenario, the Customs is implementing government fiscal policies 100 percent.

We collect revenue on all trade, intercept and seize contraband items and even customs trade goods that violate trade regulations”.

“Unfortunately, we have some dubious and criminal elements who like to cut corners through smuggling. For instance, our latest high profile seizure was a 2018 model Range Rover Sport Jeep valued at N68 million. Why should somebody buy a vehicle worth that amount and prefer to smuggle it through the bush?”