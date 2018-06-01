Countdown (13) FIFA WC: Eagles, Three Lions ready for Wembley ‘fireworks’

NIGERIA and England go toe-to-toe in what promises to be a thrilling Russia 2018 preparatory game for both teams at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Just like the Three Lions, the Eagles are dreaming of big things to come in Russia, despite both teams being ‘blessed’ differently with intricate opposition in the group stage.

Nigeria must negotiate the obstacles offered by two-time world champions and reigning world vice champions Argentina, hard-as-nails eastern Europeans Croatia and an Iceland squad that stunned England and world football in the Round of 16 at the 2016 European Championship in France. England must sort matters out with strong African opponents Senegal, Japan and Panama.

On Friday Wednesday, the contingent met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Federal Council Chambers, and his words that they should go and fight with their spirit as the whole nation is behind them, are still ringing in the players’ ears.

After bidding President Buhari farewell, the delegation was flown to London aboard a luxury jet. The Eagles are expected to feel the Wembley turf between 5pm-6pm ahead of the match tomorrow.

Skipper Mikel John Obi told thenff.com: “We are in England, a terrain most of us know too well. I was here and won several trophies with Chelsea, including the Champions League. It will be an interesting encounter on Saturday.”

Iheanacho said simply: “England’s players know us and we know them. It will be a good match.”