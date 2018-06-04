Congress: Somolu APC protests over ward exco

By Gabriel Olawale

SOME aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State, yesterday, took to the streets to protest abnormalities in the just concluded ward congress, which they said may affect the party’s chances in the 2019 general elections.

Comrade Balogun Joseph, who led the protest, said minority group in the party was on the mission to frustrate the success of the party in the 2019 election and destabilised the well-organised structure of the party.

Joseph said: “No election took place in all the eight wards in Somolu Local Government but the Chairman of the Congress Committee, in his own wisdom, intervened and decided to share the position among the two groups in Somolu equally.

“Our group, Oshiyemi, drew up our own list and submitted to the congress chairman but the Kuye/Dullar group was not satisfied with the equal distribution arrangement of the posts.”

“The National party leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and State chairman, Babatunde Balogun also waded into the impasse and gave a final decision that the exco should be share in the ratio of 14/12 across the board from the ward to the LGA. Kuye/Dullar group, 14 and the Oshiyemi group to take 12 excos but the Kuye/Dullar group were still not satisfied.

“It came to us as a shock the list released by the new state chairman for Somolu apprehend his signature on the obnoxious and fake list which was on a different letterhead. The purported list is different from the list of our sister LGA Bariga which bears the signatures of five authorized person. On that list, Kuye/Dullar group shared the excos at the ratio of 24 to three. This is most undemocratic and unlawful.”