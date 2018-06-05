Community urges Fayose to remove monarch over alleged corruption

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—AGGRIEVED residents of Iyemero Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area, yesterday, staged a public protest against their monarch, the Olu, Oba Ebenezer Agboola Ogungbemi for alleged corruption.

The residents, including traditional chiefs, youths and women began their protest with solidarity songs and marched to the headquarters of the council area.

The protesters accused Oba Ogungbemi of misappropriating money meant for the payment of monthly stipends of traditional chiefs and illegal sale of land in the community.

Allegations not true—Monarch

But in a swift reaction, the spokesperson to the monarch, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, said the protest “is the handiwork of some disgruntled individuals in the community.”

He denied selling lands in the community.