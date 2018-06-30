Buhari to attend AU summit in Mauritania

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will today ( Saturda­ y) travel on an official visit to Nouakc­ hott, Mauritania to attend the 31st Ordi­ nary Session of the African Union Assemb­ ly of Heads of State and Government scheduled to end next week Monday.

President Buhari who is the leader of the AU, is expected to make introductory remarks and presentation on the theme: “Winning the Fight against Corruption, A ­ Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformat­ ion.”

On the margins of the AU Summit, Preside­ nt Buhari and other African leaders will­ take part in an interactive session wit­ h President Emmanuel Macron of France on­ Financing AU-led Peace Support Operatio­ ns authorized by the United Nations Secu­ rity Council (UNSC), a statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said on Friday.

Dominant issues affecting the continent ­ such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, re­ gional cooperation, climate change will ­ engage the attention of the African lead­ ers during the Summit.

The Nigerian leader will also hold serie­ s of high-level bilateral sessions on is­ sues of shared common interests to the c­ ountry, Africa and the world.

Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa Sta­ te, his counterpart in Edo State, Godwin­ Obaseki, and other top government offic­ ials will be on the President’s entourag­ e.