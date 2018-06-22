Breaking: Eagle on fire as Nigeria beat Iceland 2 – 0

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Super Eagles were on fire in thier Group D match against Iceland with Ahmed Musa scoring rwo goals in the second half to beat Iceland 2-0 and move from bottom to second place in Volgograd on Friday at Russia 2018.
The African side will be sure of a spot in the knockout stage if they can see off Argentina on Tuesday, after Musa’s excellent double before a missed penalty by Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.
The result was also a boost for Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who are now back in the mix in Group D.
