Breaking: Eagle on fire as Nigeria beat Iceland 2 – 0

The Super Eagles were on fire in thier Group D match against Iceland with Ahmed Musa scoring rwo goals in the second half to beat Iceland 2-0 and move from bottom to second place in Volgograd on Friday at Russia 2018.



The African side will be sure of a spot in the knockout stage if they can see off Argentina on Tuesday, after Musa’s excellent double before a missed penalty by Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The result was also a boost for Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who are now back in the mix in Group D.

World Cup results on Friday:

Group E

At Saint Petersburg

Brazil 2 (Coutinho 90+1, Neymar 90+7) Costa Rica 0

Group D

At Volgograd

Nigeria 2 (Musa 49, 75) Iceland 0

Playing later (kick-off time GMT)

Group E

At Kaliningrad

Serbia v Switzerland (1800)