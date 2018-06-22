Breaking News
Breaking: Eagle on fire as Nigeria beat Iceland 2 – 0

The Super Eagles were on fire in thier Group D match against Iceland with Ahmed Musa scoring rwo goals in the second half to beat Iceland 2-0 and move from bottom to second place in Volgograd on Friday at Russia 2018.

Nigeria vs Iceland
Iceland's forward Alfred Finnbogason (L) takes a shot at Nigeria's goalkeeper Francis Uzoho during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 22, 2018.

The African side will be sure of a spot in the knockout stage if they can see off Argentina on Tuesday, after Musa’s excellent double before a missed penalty by Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The result was also a boost for Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who are now back in the mix in Group D.
More details later.
What is your take on the game ?
D o you see us moving on…?

World Cup results on Friday:

Group E

At Saint Petersburg

Brazil 2 (Coutinho 90+1, Neymar 90+7) Costa Rica 0

Group D

At Volgograd

Nigeria 2 (Musa 49, 75) Iceland 0

Playing later (kick-off time GMT)

Group E

At Kaliningrad

Serbia v Switzerland (1800)


