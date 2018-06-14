Bode Blaq silently claiming homefront in alternative music

We are in a climate where infinite musical choices are a click away. Bode blaq is finally becoming the life of alternative genre with his music and here is a list of his favorite songs that are essential to the status he currently holds.

There’s none like Bode blaq, and it is no exaggeration to list him as one of the most gifted artistes of his generation. His deep voice and alternative style of music stand him out from other musicians.

Like most, Bode blaq forayed into music from secondary school miming to songs of Tupac, Eminem and Lil Wayne. For those who don’t know him, Nigerian alternative/hip- hop musician and self- taught visual artist ‘Ogungbemi Olabode Stephen, popularly known as Bode Blaq, was born on the 25th of October and he hails from Ekiti state.

Given that he had debuted projects since last year till now, it may be premature to immediately expect another body of work from him in this age of digital releases.

Bode blaq’s debut single titled ”worry dem” was released June 2017 which was followed by his massive party hit titled, “PARTY ANIMAL.” “PARTY ANIMAL was released in September in the year 2017, followed by the visual release that was directed by Paul Gambit.

Bode Blaq has proven to be quite euphonious with his pseudo- Alternative take on Afro pop, heard on his previous released singles like “Party Animal, Worry Dem , Balu and Stop Shouting.

But his latest effort is more expansive, allowing him cover several themes like talking about people living above their social status.

As he just released the single for the summer titled ‘ON KPA,’ this has got everyone talking already on all medial platforms.

