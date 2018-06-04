Breaking News
Translate

BHGE partners TREXM to launch metering solution

On 8:54 pmIn Energy, Sweet Crude by adekunleComments

Baker Hughes, in partnership with a local firm, TREXM Oil & Gas Services, has unveiled its new metering solution in the Nigerian market known as Sentinel LCT8 to help players in the oil and gas sector cut costs, reduce risk, and increase their operating efficiency.

Petrol

In a statement sent to Sweetcrude, the company disclosed that the new solution was unveiled at a technology seminar on custody transfer metering in Nigeria featuring oil and gas operators and regulatory bodies and hosted by the US Consulate’s Commercial Desk in conjunction with BHGE and TREXM Oil & Gas Services at The George Lagos Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It stated: ‘’the Sentinel LCT8, the latest addition to the high-accuracy line of ultrasonic flow meters from BHGE, delivers custody transfer-level measurement, even in the unstable conditions typical of pipelines.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.