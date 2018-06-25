BET awards 2018 winners

Nigerian pop star Davido won Best International Act on Sunday in Los Angeles, United States at the BET Awards 2018 while American Beyonce won best femaleR&B/Pop Artist award.
Davido emerged the winner among nominees that included female Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage. There were other nominees such as Booba (FRANCE), Cassper Nyovest (SA), Dadju (FRANCE), Distruction Boyz (SA), Fally Ipupa (DR CONGO), J Hus (UK), NISKA (FRANCE), Stefflon Don (UK) and Stormzy (UK).
Beyonce also beat SZA, H.E.R., Rihanna, Kehlani to emerge winner.
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Bruno Mars were all winners in the night.
The BET Awards, established by Black Entertainment Television to recognise the best in African American culture, maintains an international category for black music from outside the United States.
Davido, 25, in his acceptance speech called for collaboration between African Americans and Africa.
“I’m telling you guys — come to Africa, eat the food, wear the clothes,” he told the audience full of African American A-list celebrities.
“Let’s collaborate, everybody. Let’s collaborate, man,” he said.
Complete list of Winners
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé *WINNER
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars *WINNER
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos *WINNER
A Tribe Called Quest
N*E*R*D
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe x Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars /Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khalid /Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” *WINNER
DJ Khalid /Jay-Z, Future & Beyoncé – “Top Off”
Cardi B /21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana f/Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar f/Rihanna – “Loyalty”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J.Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B *WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake – “God’s Plan” *WINNER
Cardi B – “Bodak Yello”
Bruno Mars /Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled /Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” Migos /Drake “Walk It Talk It”
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava DuVernay *WINNER
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Best New Artist Award
SZA *WINNER
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
Gold
LinkA
Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Dr. Bobby Jones
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae / Tory Kelly – “I’ll Find You” *WINNER
Snoop Dogg / B Slade – “Words Are Few”
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp – “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/ Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish *WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman *WINNER
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi *WINNER
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie Award
“Black Panther” *WINNER
“Girls Trip”
“A Wrinkle in Time”
“Detroit”
“Mudbound”
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams *WINNER
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron James *WINNER
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
Album of the Year Award
Kendrick Lamar – “Damn” *WINNER
SZA – “Ctrl”
Jay-Z – “4:44”
Migos – “Culture II”
Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – “Black Panther: The Album”
DJ Khaled – “Grateful”
BET Her Award
Janelle Monáe – “Django Jane”
Lizzo – “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman” *WINNER
Remy Ma f/ Chris Brown – “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”
Chloe x Halle – “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47 – “2nd Fiddle”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA / Travis Scott – “Love Galore”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” *WINNER
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Migos / Nicki Minaj and Cardi B – “MotorSport”
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
The Best International Act Award
Booba (FRANCE)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (FRANCE)
Davido (NIGERIA) *WINNER
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (DR CONGO)
J Hus (UK)
NISKA (FRANCE)
Tiwa Savage (NIGERIA)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)