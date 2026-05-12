Ligue 1 awards: Full list of winners

By Enitan Abdultawab

Ligue 1 giants PSG dominated the 2025/26 UNFP Awards ceremony held in Paris on Monday, with forward Ousmane Dembele emerging as the league’s Player of the Year.

The French winger claimed the prestigious award for the second time in his career following an impressive campaign for PSG, succeeding former teammate Kylian Mbappe, who had won the honour five consecutive times before joining Real Madrid.

Reacting after receiving the award, Dembele credited his teammates for the achievement.

“This is an individual trophy, but all the individual trophies I’ve won are thanks to this team,” he said.

PSG youngster Desire Doue was also recognised for his performances this season after winning the Best Young Player award.

In the coaching category, Pierre Sage was named Coach of the Year after guiding Lens into becoming one of PSG’s closest challengers during the campaign.



Lens also produced the league’s Best Goalkeeper, with Robin Risser taking home the award following a string of standout displays between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Michael Olise was honoured as the Best French Player Abroad after impressing for Bayern Munich this season.

Full list of winners



Best Player: Ousmane Dembele

Best Young Player: Desire Doue

Best Coach: Pierre Sage

Best Goalkeeper: Robin Risser

Best French Player Abroad: Michael Olise

Vanguard News