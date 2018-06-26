Atiku, Okowa restate commitment to restructuring

…As Atiku Consult Delta PDP on his Presidential Ambition

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa have said that there must be restructuring for Nigeria to make progress.

Alhaji Abubakar and Governor Okowa spoke on Tuesday at Asaba.

The former Vice President was in the state to consult the people on his aspiration for the Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

While Alhaji Abubakar disclosed that he has been in the fore-front for the restructuring of the country since 2004 as it will bring out the best among Nigerians, Governor Okowa stated, “I strongly believe that the way out of the challenges of the country is to have stronger states, stronger federating units.”

Senator Okowa commended Alhaji Abubakar for engaging in consultation visit, assuring that delegates to the Presidential Primaries of the PDP will make their decisions based on acceptability, reach, experience and level of intelligence of the individual aspirants.

He urged the aspirant not to relent in moving to different states of the country, stating that more efforts should be made for the PDP to be in control of more states of the country to enable it clinch the Presidential position in 2019.

Alhaji Abubakar had said that his aspiration to be Nigeria’s President was borne out of his passion to ensure that the country make progress, disclosing, “the security architecture of the country must be reviewed and decentralized.”

He decried situation where security agencies does not take orders from the state governors, asserting, “as an individual, I don’t think this is true federalism, we must restructure the security architecture