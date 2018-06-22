APC Convention: Big expectations from PDP

The leading opposition party in the country would be watching with keen interest to make gains from the discord that appears to be preceding tomorrow’s national convention of the ruling party. But whether the PDP can be trusted is another issue.

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the elective convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, billed to hold this Saturday, fears are rife that the party may have itself to blame if things go wrong with the elections.

The fears, made more tenable by increasing divisions within the rank of the party, are not likely to be addressed given the crises that rattled the conduct of ward congresses of the party across the states of the federation a few weeks ago.

The largest opposition party in the country, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, aware of many unresolved issues in the APC is waiting in the wings to swell its membership should the ruling party fail to make the most of the convention.

Of the troubles rocking the soul of President Muhammadu Buhari’s party; the most potent and worrisome is perhaps the grievances openly expressed by members of the nPDP which has been treated with levity by the Presidency and the national leadership of the APC.

The group led by former acting national chairman of the PDP, Abubakar Kawu Baraje was scheduled to meet with the Presidency a fortnight ago, only for the meeting to be called off by Baraje, citing what he termed the ongoing persecution of one of its own, Senator Bukola Saraki, president of the Nigerian Senate.

That’s not all! Outgoing national chairman of the APC and former Edo State governor, John Odigie-Oyegun is certainly not happy with the manner he’s been strategically shoved aside by powerful influencers within the party.

The fear remains that those supportive of him who would be left behind may yet seek their pound of flesh in the days ahead.

President Buhari’s anointed candidate and immediate past Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole is bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Odigie-Oyegun.

His predecessor as governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor after raising some dust has backed down.

Osunbor, a defector from the PDP was seen as the pick of aggrieved members who are not prepared to back the aspiration of Oshiomhole to lead the party to the 2019 general elections.

Whether they would subsequently feel free with Oshiomhole is an issue that would be seen in the days ahead.

The PDP says regardless of the outcome of the convention, the APC is not the vehicle capable of taking Nigeria to her new destination, urging all those currently disgruntled with the state of affairs in the ruling party to join its “democratic platform” to salvage the nation.

In a chat with Vanguard on Tuesday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party is indifferent to the outcome of the APC convention but stressed the importance of rallying round the PDP to effect a change in government at the centre in 2019.

He said: “Whether the convention holds or not, Nigerians know that PDP is the only democratic party in Nigeria. Like I always say, our Contact and Integration Committee led by the former Cross River State governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, is talking with Nigerians who are desirous of changing the fortunes of this country for good.

We are open to even members of the President’s party who have seen through the lies and propaganda of the APC and have resolved to do the needful.

“This is not the time to speak on a convention that is yet to hold but suffice to once again call on well-meaning Nigerians wherever they are including in the APC, to come on board and join the PDP on a rescue mission to save our beloved country.”