Ambode hinges administration’s success on civil servants’ efficiency

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has hinged the success of his administration especially, the implementation of his urban renewal and infrastructural policies, on the availability of efficient civil servants with positive attitude to work and commitment to his government’s vision for good governance in a smart city.

Governor Ambode spoke yesterday at the grand finale of the year 2018 Public Service Week at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, noted that his government had realised from the inception that transforming governance in a state with a population of about 24 million people will require the injection of innovative/creative ideas in the ways and manners in which policies and programmes were designed and implemented.

While presenting merit awards to 90 public servants that distinguished themselves in hard work and productivity, Ambode reassured them that his government will continue to play its role by prioritising their welfares and providing everything required to make them effective and efficient in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The highlights of the celebrations included the cutting of the anniversary cake and an anniversary lecture delivered by Dean, Faculty of Arts, Lagos State University, LASU, Professor Adeleke Fakoya.