Alleged rape: Ogun court strikes out sexual harassment case against Director

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—A magistrate court sitting in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State has struck out a sexual harassment case being pressed against the Director of Stephen Children homeschool, Rev. Isaac Newton.

Delivering his judgement after about a year of hearing the case, Magistrate B.O Ilo said he found no evidence against the accused person.

He noted that the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, stated that the case was borne out of “power tussle” within the management of the Home.

The Magistrate further said that the DPP found out that the account of the two principal witnesses in the case in respect of the allegations, were contradictory hence, he struck out the case.

The complainant, under the umbrella of the Concerned Past Students of Stephen Children Home, COPASSTECH, had earlier accused Rev Newton of sexually harassing 20 female students of the school and however called for the prosecution of the accused person.

The director was equally accused of taking the virginity of one of the students (name withheld) among the 20 students.

Speaking to newsmen, the defendant’s counsel Mr. Samuel Nwaji said: “We are pleased; although from the beginning, I knew there is nothing in the matter and I have been following the struggle for a while.”