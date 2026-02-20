Ondo court strikes out assault case against, Osamaye, Women Affairs Commissioner

By Dayo Johnson Akure

An Akure magistrate Court, sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has struck out an assault charge brought against the Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Seun Osamaye.

The case, which bordered on an alleged assault on Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Temitope Alphonso, was said to have occurred in the presence of staff of the Ministry of Women Affairs.

On resumption of the case, the counsel to the prosecutor, Barrister AV Ajayi, informed the court that both parties had reached an agreement and consequently urged the court to strike out the case.

Ajayi requested the withdrawal of the case following agreement by the Complaint and defendant to settle out of court.

Also the defendant counsel, Barrister A.K. Adewusi, also appealed to the court to grant the application.

Ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni, struck out the case against the commissioner based on the report of settlement between the parties.

Recall that on December 30th,last year, the commissioner was dragged before an Akure magistrate court over alleged assault on a magistrate, Mrs Alphonso, over issue bothering on the custody of a vulnerable child.