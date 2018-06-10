Aiteo unveil official Super Eagles Theme song

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and integrated energy conglomerate, Aiteo have unveiled the official Super Eagles theme song for the World Cup Russia 2018. The event was held on Saturday night, June 9, 2018 in Lagos.

The song titled ‘Dem Go Hear Am’ was done by Olamide and Phyno, two of Nigeria’s hottest hip hop stars and produced by Pheelz. It is powered by Aiteo, the optimum partner of the Super Eagles for the 2018 World Cup.

Celebrities, Aiteo executives, NFF officials, and fans of the Super Eagles were thrilled to a night of dance, merriment and extravaganza with performances from some of Nigeria’s hottest musical artists including Phyno, Cynthia Morgan, Small Doctor, and Mr Real.

There was a little pause in the merriments as the organizers of the event, Aiteo and NFF made brief remarks.

The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick thanked everyone in attendance for making it to the event to support the Super Eagles. He also praised the partnership with Aiteo.

‘This night is special because of our partnership with Aiteo. When a company like Aiteo donates N1.2 billion every year to the Nigerian national teams they should be proudly celebrated. Now we are not owing any player one dime because of Aiteo.”

According to Pinnick, during the World Cup qualifiers, Aiteo donated N10 million. For every unreplied goal. Lastly, he saluted the CEO, Benedict Peters, who was ably represented by the Deputy CEO, Francis Peters.

Francis Peters lauded the contributions of Benedict Peters, who is his brother. According to him, Benedict is a football lover who would have loved to be there but could not. Francis Peters also expressed Aiteo’s continuous support for the Super Eagles, and announced another mouth-watering offer for the players

“For every unreplied goal in Russia, we will pay 50,000 dollars,” Francis Peters declared to roaring shouts of excitement.