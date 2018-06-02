African film makers gear up for TAFF 2018 in Dallas

Filmfest opening with folklore of storytelling

Organizers of the annual African Film Festival, TAFF, in Dallas, have announced Nollywood producer and CEO of Royal Arts Academy, Emem Isong Misodi alongside South African actor, Jerry Mofokeng as recipients of its 2018 African Film Leadership Awards.

The awards will be presented to the duo at this year’s festival, opening on June 29, and would close on the 3rd of July, at the Dallas City Performance Hall, Dallas, Texas, United States.

According to TAFF founder, Mr Kelechi Eke, the award will be given to Emem in recognition of her immense contribution towards the development of the African film sector.

A renowned film maker, Emem is the founder of Royal Arts Academy, where she mentors young talents and provides opportunities to rising stars. On his own, Jerry Mofokeng’s enviable exploits in South African film industry, is inestimable, having starred in several critically acclaimed films, including “ Cry The Beloved Country”; “Lord of War”; “Mandela and de Klerk”; and the 2005 Academy Award-winning film “Tsotsi.”

Speaking on the festival, Kelechi said, the festival which opens on the 29th of June, will climax on July 3, with an awards night. “We are ready to host film makers from across Africa again in Dallas,” Kelechi said.

According to him, Richard Mofe Damijo who hosted last year’s edition will be teaching the Master Acting class again this year, while popular film director, Lancelot Imasuen will teach a class in directing. The classes will be held at Southern Methodist University, in Texas, which supports TAFF initiative in promoting African Arts and Culture through motion pictures.

While the festival opening night will be a folklore of storytelling sessions by Eclectic Vanessa Danso from Ghana; Ben Amushie from Nigeria, Dallas Poetry Slam, Juliana Musical Drama from Tanzania, and Ruth Ndulu Maingi from Kenya, the festival director revealed that the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America,ANPA, will be part of this year’s event. The group is partnering TAFF to showcase the power of Medicine and Film, as its founder will be delivering a paper at the convention. Meanwhile, notable film makers who are expected to be in Dallas for the festival include, Uche Jombo, Stella Damasus, Charles Billion, Jim Iyke, Kenneth Okolie, Mykel Parish Ajaere, Robert Peters, Dolapo Ajayi among other US- based Nigerian film makers. Also, the organizers said they are expecting former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke in Dallas, as a special guest at the five-day event.