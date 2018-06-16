Adekunbi Akin-Taylor’s sixty ‘Random Musing’

It was a moment of fun and excitement last Saturday when top socialite Adekunbi Akin-Taylor celebrated her 60th birthday. The classy birthday reception was held at Ostra Hall, Alausa, Ikeja as friends and family came from far and near places to share in the joy of the ebullient entrepreneur, philantropist and educationist . The guests looked glam in their Aso-ebi outfits as they were treated to sumptuous food and drinks.

A major highlight of the event was the launch of her new book, ‘Random Musings’ which she shared to guests at the event. Speaking at the event, Adekunbi said: “The book is actually my souvenir for my 60th birthday. It is a book of sixty poems composed in sixty days. I consciously set myself a goal of writing in less than three months 60 poems (one poem for each year of my life). The title aptly describes the book for the poems are randomly put together. “Random Musing” is published to celebrate God in my life at 60. “Random Musing” touches on a variety of subjects, events and people as each touched my life. I wrote about my family (dead or alive); the good, rough, smooth and normal times; the tears, fears, laughter, hope and disappointment. It also touches on lessons learnt, progress made, politics and mostly spirituality.”

Her decision to use ‘Random Musing’ as a birthday gift was inspired by a book written by a sister in the vineyard, Pastor, Mrs Dorcas Amusan Fagborun, titled ‘’Britain; A beloved nation and other poems.” Adekunbi is presently the proprietress of Charlie Marie Group of Schools and Adekunbi Grace Guest House , Leisure Gardens, as well as the CEO of AKT Consultancy.