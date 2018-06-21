Absence of judge stalls El-Zakzaky’s trial

The absence of Justice Gideon Kurada of a Kaduna High Court on Thursday staled the arraignment of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat over alleged culpable homicide.

The Kaduna State Government had brought an eight-count charge against the IMN leader and his wife.

They are being charged for alleged conspiracy, abating culpable homicide and other related offences.

Journalists were however barred by the police from entering the court for the proceedings.

However, Zakzaky’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), informed newsmen that the judge was unavoidably absent to take the case.

He said both prosecuting and defence counsels have decided and picked July 11 as the next adjourned date.

Falana decried the action of police in barring journalists and commuters who were interested in the case to witness the proceeding.

He said there was no law in the country which stops people from witnessing the proceeding of a trial of any citizen.

On May 15, Zakzaky and his wife were brought to court for arraignment.

The prosecuting counsel, Dari Bayero however asked for more time to enable the prosecution serve the two other persons standing trial with the Shiites leader. (NAN)