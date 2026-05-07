Court okays El-Rufai’s dental, eye treatment in Abuja under ICPC supervision

The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has granted former governor Nasir el-Rufai permission to seek medical treatment in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, J. Okor Odey, head of media and public communications at the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), said the approval followed an application by the defence.

Odey explained that el-Rufai’s legal team had asked the court to direct the commission to allow him access to medical care, particularly for dental and eye treatment.

“Ruling on this application, the court granted the request and directed the ICPC to convey Mallam El-Rufai, under strict supervision, to medical facilities of his choice, including Mile Dental Clinic and Skipper Eye-Q Hospital, Abuja, whenever the need arises, and to return him to custody immediately after such treatment,” the statement reads.

“The court emphasised that all such movements shall remain under the strict supervision of ICPC.”

El-Rufai and one Joel Adoga were earlier arraigned on March 24 by the ICPC before the Federal High Court on charges bordering on alleged fraud and money laundering. Both defendants pleaded not guilty, and the court adjourned the bail hearing to March 31.

At a subsequent sitting in April, the court granted el-Rufai bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties, while also confirming the administrative bail earlier granted to Adoga.

“Wednesday’s proceedings came up for the hearing of El-Rufai’s motion seeking variation of the bail conditions earlier granted by the court,” Odey said.

“At the proceedings, Dr. Agada Akogwu appeared for the prosecution, while Oluwole Olaniyan SAN led a team of defence counsel that adopted the motion for variation of bail conditions, while prosecution counsel adopted a counter-affidavit in opposition to the application.”

Odey added that after hearing arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the matter to May 7 for a ruling.