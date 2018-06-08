2019: Ndigbo’ll vote Buhari to woo his support for 2023

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA- Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Abia State, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, has said that Ndigbo will return Buhari as president in 2019 in order to woo his support for Igbo presidency in 2023.

Nwankpa who stated this during the inauguration of the 17 local government chairman of the party in Umuahia, explained APC is determined to win elections in the state in 2019 to end what he described as ‘era of mediocrity, squander mania and bad governance.’

He added that the APC in Abia has been repositioned to take over the presidential, governorship and legislative seats in 2019 and urged the people of the state to embrace change.

“Change must come to Abia in 2019. ”APC must bring back change, change in the system, and change in the psychology of the people which will bring about development in the country. The era of mediocrity and squander mania must come to end in 2019. The presidency is for the South East in 2023. We must support Buhari with enough votes that will make him look towards the South East in 2023.

He urged APC faithful to be united and steadfast, noting that the party cannot win elections with intra party squabbles.

” We ask for understanding; our doors are open for all. Politics is a game, nobody can make it without the other, If by my desire and pursuit to carry out my duties, I step on you, I am sorry. What took place was agitation and struggle for power. Whatever it is, we are working together towards taking over the government of Abia state in 2019. Politics is built on disagreement and agreement. I want to thank you for the solidarity you have shown today, there’s no victor or vanquished today. We in the APC have our differences but it can never affect us in the State.

While assuring of a level playing field, Nwankpa urged APC aspirants not to allow personal ambitions to overrule their support for the party, stressing that the party is supreme at all times.