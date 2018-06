By Bose Adelaja

A batch of 171 Nigerians deported from Libya, Tuesday, arrived Lagos aboard a chartered BURAQ Airline.



The chartered flight with registration number 5A-DMG, landed at about 8.25pm and flight number UZ589. After profiling, the Returnees comprised of 70 female adults including 9 pregnant women, 90 male adults, 3 Children and 8 infants.

Details later…