Nigerians affected by the herdsmen/ farmer clashes must always allow due process of the law – Buhari

—-Says Politicians ‘re taking advantage of it

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday advised citizens not to take laws into their hands in the recent upsurge of clashes between farmers and herdsmen that have claimed many lives and property worthy several millions of naira.



Reacting to the killings in Plateau State where about 86 people were reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen, President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said it was unfortunate that Politicians were taking undue advantage of the situation

He decried how increasingly cheap human life was becoming in Nigeria, as desperate people pursued their quest for instability and chaos which they hoped would give them an advantage in the coming elections.

According to him, “We know that a number of geographical and economic factors are contributing to the longstanding herdsmen/farmers clashes. But we also know that politicians are taking advantage of the situation. This is incredibly unfortunate.

“Nigerians affected by the herdsmen/ farmer clashes must always allow the due process of the law to take its course rather than taking matters into their own hands.”

The statement said that information available to the Presidency has it that about one hundred cattle had been rustled by a community in Plateau State, and some herdsmen were killed in the process.

“The state governor, Simon Lalong, had invited the aggrieved groups and pleaded against further action while the law enforcement agents looked into the matter. Less than 24 hours later, violence broke out.

“Some local thugs then took advantage of the situation, turning it into an opportunity to extort the public, and to attack people from rival political parties.

“There were reports of vehicles being stopped along the roads in the state, with people being dragged out of their cars and attacked if they stated that they supported certain politicians or political party.

“On his way back to Jos after attending the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention in Abuja, the state governor had to dismantle a number of illegal road blocks set up by these thugs. There were also a number of dead bodies thugs had killed, lying along the road.”