Bet9ja NNL Match Day 9: Crown FC hopes to maintain lead

Lagos – The Ogbomosho-based Crown FC on Friday promised to maintain its firm grip on the first position on the Bet9ja Nigeria National League (NNL) Southern Conference B2 table.



Ajilete Warriors have been able to displace Remo Stars from the summit of the Southern Conference B2, courtesy of a 2-1 victory during the Match Day 8.

The southwestern derby between the Ajilete Warriors and the Sky Blue Stars at the Soun of Ogbomosho Stadium was a decider for who tops the table.

The home team, however, claimed the vital 2-1 win over Remo Stars in the top of the table clash during the Bet9ja NNL.

The Oladunni Oyekale-tutored boys now travel to Ogwashiukwu in Delta on Sunday to trade tackles with 6th placed Delta Force FC in the Match Day 9.

A win against Delta Force will consolidate Crown FC’s firm grip on the log as the match is expected to be the last game of the first stanza of the competition.

Delta Force, however, will like to be back to their winning ways after they lost their Match Day 8 fixtures away to Nnewi United 3-4.

On the expectations from the much needed match, their Media Officer, Olatunji Alabi, said that the club would do everything to maintain the lead as it sets it sights on promotion ticket.

“All we need now is to focus on our goal which, I believe, is the pursuit of all; we want to maintain our firm grip on the top of the table.

“A win in Delta is not impossible, we can do it, having it in mind that we also want the ticket to the premier league next season,’’ he said.

Crown FC occupies the first position on the Southern Conference B2 with 17 points from eight matches, including five wins, two draws and one loss.

The Bet9ja NNL will go on break for the World Cup after the Match Day 9. (NAN)