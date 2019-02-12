NPFL Match Day 9: MFM FC hopes for surprise win against Katsina United, says Coach

Buoyed by his back-to-back victory in the abridged Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), MFM FC Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, on Tuesday said he hopes to spring a surprise when he side face Katsina United during the midweek fixtures.

News men report that the Olukoya Boys have been on full throttle since they a got surprise 1-0 victory over Remo Stars FC in the NPFL Match Day 7 played in Oshogbo.

The team, then in a five goals thriller staged a surprising comeback from a two goals deficit to defeat Niger Tornadoes in the Match Day 8 fixtures.

On expectations for the next match, MFM FC gaffer, Ilechukwu said it won’t be a surprise if his young team could take a win or draw away to Katsina.

“I don’t know about luck, but I think the spiritual aspect people are talking about works. It may surprise everyone if we win in Katsina or at least take a point.

“The league is open to everyone, you either win, lose or draw, all are possibilities. The team is evolving and trying their best.

“If my team is able to pick a point in Katsina, it is all well and good, but if not, we will always give our best to our fans,” he said.

NAN reports that MFM FC lead the pack in the Group A abridged NPFL standing with 15 points from seven matches.

Katsina United FC on the other side occupies 4th position with nine points from four matches. (NAN)