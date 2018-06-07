Russia 2018: NFF urge fans to believe in Eagles’ despite of pre-World Cup friendly losses

Abuja – The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has urged fans to keep faith with the Super Eagles in spite of the two recent losses recorded in their pre-World Cup friendly matches.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles lost their second straight game1-0 to Czech Republic in their final World Cup warm-up game at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium, Schwechat, Vienna, Austria.

It was indeed a loss which left many wondering whether the team was really ready for the competition which gets underway on June 14.

Out of their five friendly games, the Super Eagles lost three, won one and drew one. They beat Poland 1-0, lost 2-0 to Serbia, drew 1-1 with DR Congo, lost 1-2 to England and lost 0-1 to Czech Republic.

A bigger cloud hangs in the horizon with the fact that Nigeria’s first match is on June 16, against Croatia in Kaliningrad, just about 10 days away.

The NFF Secretary-General, Mohammed Sanusi, who spoke to NAN in an interview on Thursday, urged the team’s faithful not to panic ahead of the 2018 World Cup billed to kick off on June 14 in Russia.

He said that the team would respond positively to the losses when the 2018 World Cup proper kicks off.

“We are not worried by these defeats suffered in the pre-World Cup games.

“These are only friendly games and they are meant to enable the technical crew try out new tactics and blend the team, the results don’t really matter because I know our boys were not at their best.

“There is no cause for alarm, the Super Eagles will bounce back,’’ Sanusi said.

“You know the boys are not giving their best because they don’t want to sustain injury before the start of the World Cup.

“They are playing safe and I am sure they will go full blast when they face Croatia next week.’’

The NFF Scribe noted that the federation had done their part in preparing the team for the World Cup, adding that it was now left for them to reciprocate the gesture by getting results in Russia.

“So, Nigerians should keep faith in the team that they will deliver in Russia,’’ he said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is in its 21st edition, is expected to hold from June 14 to July 15 in Russia. (NAN)