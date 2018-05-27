Younger people are now diagnosed with diseases of elderly — Dr. Eke

By Gabriel Olawale

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer, FitnessFair, Dr Uganze Eke has expressed worried over increasing cases of younger people been diagnosed with some chronic diseases which was known as disease of elderly.

Uganze who spoke at the unveiling of FitnessFair website and new store in Lekki area of Lagos, said that diseases such as hypertension, diabetics and high cholesterol, cancer among others are now been detected in younger people.

She blamed such development on change in lifestyle, “this change in lifestyle is not possible trend but rather negative one. The only way out is to take ownership of once health to prevent a lot of this illness from coming. We need to focus more on preventive care such as healthy diet, physical activities, and lifestyle modification among others.

“If you do not eat right you will be malnourished and that can lead to sickness. If you do not exercise, there is chance of fall ill faster. So at Fitnessfair we are committed to supporting you to live a healthy life.

“Our FitnessFair Training focus on helping people understands the dynamic of their body and exercise. We also offer a full analysis of their bodies so that they can know the areas of deficiency and map out how to effectively improve on those areas.

“FitnessFair Nutrition focuses on educating Nigerians about healthier food options, lose weight and gain vitality. FitnessFair Corporate Wellness enabled us to take wellness to work place. As you are working you recognized that you must exercise and an individual can also benefits.

“FitnessFair Store is the outlets where Nigerians can walk into and invest in the fitness equipment and tools they need to live an active, healthy lifestyle.