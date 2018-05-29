World Cup 2018 factbox on Nigeria

Facts on Nigeria, who play in World Cup Group D:

Country: Nigeria



Honours: Africa Cup of Nations winners in 1980, 1994 and 2013; Olympic gold medallists in 1996

Past World Cup performance: Sixth participation. Best result: Round of 16 in 1994, 1998 and 2014

FIFA ranking: 47th

Main clubs: Enyimba, Kano Pillars, Plateau United, Akwa United, MFM FC

Nickname: Super Eagles

How they qualified: Finished top of African qualifying Group B

Friendly matches scheduled: Drew 1-1 v DR Congo on May 28 (Port Harcourt); June 2 v England (London); June 6 v Czech Republic (Austria)

Provisional 29-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa/TUR), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge/BEL), Leon Balogun (Mainz 05/GER), William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor/TUR), Ola Aina (Hull City/ENG), Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag/NED), Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm/RUS), Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plodiv/BUL), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes/FRA)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor/TUR), Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda/CHN), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva/ISR), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas/ESP), Joel Obi (Torino/ITA), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor/TUR), Uche Agbo (Standard Liege/BEL)

Forwards: Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone/ITA), Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars), Victor Moses (Chelsea/ENG), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/CHN), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City/ENG), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow/RUS), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG)

Victor Moses, Mikel John Obi and Odion Ighalo are likely to be in the Nigeria line-up to face England in a World Cup warm-up match this weekend, coach Gernot Rohr said.

“We will have Victor Moses, Mikel and Ighalo for the England match,” he said after Monday’s friendly against DR Congo, which ended 1-1.

Midfielder Obi, of Tianjin TEDA, and Changchun Yatai forward Ighalo, were rested for the match in Port Harcourt after they joined the squad from China.

Moses, of Chelsea, will join up with his teammates in England after being granted an extended break.

Rohr has already said Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be fully fit for Saturday’s match at Wembley. He is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Nigeria and England have played each other twice before: England won a friendly in 1994 1-0 while the two sides played a goalless draw at the 2002 World Cup.

The Super Eagles will be in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Wednesday to meet President Muhammadu Buhari before flying out to London.

After the match, Nigeria leave for a training camp in Austria, where they will play a final warm-up game against the Czech Republic on June 6.

They depart for Russia on June 11.