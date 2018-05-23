UK-based Metropolitan Networks to develop specific tech solutions for Nigeria

By Prince Osuagwu

Managing Director of a United Kingdom-based information technology system integrator, Metropolitan Networks, Ashok Thomas, has described Nigeria as the biggest economy in Africa which even has the potential to grow significantly if properly positioned.

He said his company having realised this, is planning to extend its footprint to Nigeria, by offering advanced IT security services, managed services, hosting, infrastructure, and server connections for businesses in Nigeria.

During a visit to Nigeria, Thomas said Metropolitan Networks will be bringing to the country its vast experience in the IT Industry that will help improve the connectivity, efficiency and security of businesses.

He said: “Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa and has the potential to grow significantly, what she needs is to harness its human capital potential to grow. Metropolitan wants to help and grow with Nigeria and that is our reason for coming to the country.

“We hope to develop a company that will grow and employ local people. One of the things we will do differently is to develop specific solutions that will address organizations’ concerns. There are things that are unique to Nigeria and Africa we will be working to build solutions that will address them,” he said adding “Traditionally, we offer solutions in the enterprise space especially in educational sector. We have seen the need for people to use technology differently to achieve efficiency. Our focus is on organizations that are security conscious which will help people protect their resources”.

Metropolitan Networks was established in 2003 with the aim to deliver essential IT services in an ethical manner – by meeting needs rather than simply offering services.

Thomas noted that his company is dedicated to providing the best possible IT support and managed services to its clients in London and around the world, with certified in-house engineers and own secure, UK-based data centre.