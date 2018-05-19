Times and tides of Uche Ejimofor

By Buchi Junior

Almost 23 years after he cheated death during the Oriental Airline crash in Tamaransett, southern Algeria, on September 18, 1994, Uche Ejimofor joined his ancestors last week.

The erudite sports journalist, football administrator par excellence, indeed came, saw and conquered, leaving a blaze of glory in his trail.

But for a man on a mission, that tragic day, September 18, 1994, would have cut short his dream, mission and ambition.

Iwuanyanwu Nationals were on a CAF Champions League trip to Esperance of Tunisia and club President, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu thought it wise they should fly on chattered flight so as to return same day, rest enough to meet other domestic fixtures before the return leg match.

Despite a 3-0 defeat, the team’s flight ran into turbulence, leading to the crash at the Aguennar Airport, Tamanrasett, southern Algeria. Tragically, two players, goalkeeper Uche Ikeogu and defender Eghomwanre Aimuanmwosa, (Omale) lost their lives in the crash. Also the pilot, Capt. Amaechi, his co-pilot, Capt. Chinedu Ogbonna and Air Hostess, Obiageli Ezeh perished in the tragic air disaster.

CAF had to reschedule the return leg match to October 10. But a 1-1 scoreline ensured Nationale crashed out on 4-1 aggregate scoreline and it was pathetic when Uche Ejimofor lost the real man in him when he cried like a yet to crawl baby, whose bean cake had been snatched by a vicious looking dog.

“So my dear Omale and name sake, Uche (Ikeogu) have died in vain?”, Ejimofor cried when as a young reporter, I accosted him at his Owerri residence, a day after.

That was an emotional Ejimofor for you.

The next year, 1995, saw Iwuanyanwu Nationale go through their worst league campaign. It was clear relegation would be the bus stop but Ejimofor vowed, “never, ever in my time.” He fought all known and unknown battles and enemies alike to save the team from going down. The saving grace was a protest against BCC Lions which had been decided against them (Nationale). But Ejimofor had to reopen the matter again, forcing the match to be replayed twice and a 1-1 draw scoreline eventually safeguarded the club’s Premier League status. That is a dogged Uche Ejimofor for you, who never accepts impossibility for an answer.

As a pioneer team manager of Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Ejimofor lured virtually all the biggest players in the league to the Naze Millionaires fold. From Leventis United, Abiola Babes, Flash Flamingoes, Bendel Insurance to ACB, Rangers and even Enyimba, Iwuanyanwu Nationale became the destination of who is who in Nigerian football league. No player resists Ejimofor’s lure.

That was how Edward Ansa, John Benson, Matthew Onyeama, Uwem Ekarika all joined up from Levebtis United of Ibadan.

Thompson Oliha, Sunday Eboigbe, Isaac Semitoje abandoned Bendek Insurance and Flash Flamingoes for a piece of the Ejimofor magic.

What about the likes of Friday Elaho, Mike Obiku, Ishata Jatau, Aliyu Muzambilu, James ‘skill workshop’ Enuagwuna, NBA Agbai, Uche ‘Gentle Giant’ Okechukwu, Tony Gbemudu and Mike Onyemachara found their career fortune in Iwuanyanwu Nationale courtesy of Ejimofor scouting quality.

Perhaps, one of Ejimofor legacies in the club was the discovery of young talents. Prominent among them are Nwankwo Kanu. Kanu was still enjoying his school football in Owerri but somehow plays for Federal Works United, an amateur side in the Owerri metropolis.

His sublime skills continued to spread like wild fire and it was no surprise teams like Enyimba began to nurse interest despite his skinny stature. Uche Ejimofor opted to watch him play in a state league match and the story changed. That was in 1991 and by 1992, KANU signed a professional contract with Iwuanyanwu Nationale.

In one of Nationale pre season games against Fegge United at Chukwurah High School field, Onitsha in 1992, fans went on rampage, demanding their fees back, claiming that such a ‘skinny’ boy cannot be an Iwuanyanwu Nationale player. They also complained about pint sized Obinna Obiaka. But after order was restored and game commenced, the spectators were shocked at the quality of the players they just complained about.

Kanu remained Ejimofor’s pet and from there to U17 World Cup triumph in 1993 in Japan. He also led the U23 Eagles to 1996 Olympic Games glory after he moved to Ajax of Amsterdam in 1995, same year he won the UEFA Champions League with the Dutch club.

Before leaving the services of Iwuanyanwu Nationale in 1997, Ejimofor had set the enviable record of winning four league trophies and one FA Cup. Aside Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, no individual club manager has won more trophies than Uche Ejimofor.

EJIMOFOR’S TROPHY HAUL

League titles :1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1993.

FA Cup : 1988

EJIMOFOR’S FC ARUGO

Soon after leaving the services of the Naze Millionaires, Uche Ejimofor made it clear he was not done yet with the game. He set up FC Arugo and before one could say Jack, he has taken the club to the semi final of the Nigeria FA Cup, losing 2-1 to Iwuanyanwu Nationale in Lagos.

Chijioke Ejiogu, who is called Arugo Monkey, was the stand out goalkeeper of the FC Arugo squad. He went on to feature for Julius Berger of Lagos, Dolphins of Port Harcourt and Enyimba of Aba among other top clubs.

As the legend takes his final bow from the game he so much loved with passion, it is doubtful if his name would ever be forgotten whenever football is the talking point in the state and Nigeria. He duly paid his dues and would forever be remembered for his selfless sacrifices and successes in the beautiful game.

Adieu Uche Ejimofor