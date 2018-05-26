Searching for love?

Networking/ Sponsorship

•A lady 23, chubby, curvy, tall, and resides in needs sponsorship, for her education.09024387231 •Grace 24, from Anambra state, needs someone to help sponsor her education. 08163728821

•Victoria needs someone to help her with N45,000, account number 2117652509, Zenith Bank, account name Victoria Bassey.08113528642

Links

•Dauda Bot, wants to link up with Alhaji Isa Borodo, whom he lost contact with since he completed his primary school in Riyom between 1963-1964.09030166676,08096306778

Friends

Searching Female

•Berry from Delta state Warri, needs a good male friend. 07056425195

•Tracy simple, intelligent, good-looking and adorable, from Delta state, needs good friends. 08150313561

•Bolanle 23, tall, dark in complexion, a graduate, friendly, from Ogun State, needs a friendly lady aged 18-21, for a romantic relationship.08093587695

Lovers

Searching Female

•Oluchi 25, from Anambra state, needs a good looking gentleman, aged 35 and above, who is employed, for a relationship.08137944000

•Vicky 35, slim, average height, good looking and resides in Abuja, needs a mature guy for a relationship.08170811937

•Vina 38, a graduate, employed, from Edo state, but resides in Lagos, needs a mature, caring and lovely man, aged 50 and above, for a relationship that will lead to marriage.08050915290, 08067629951

•Isioma 37, tall, dark in complexion, plump and single mother, needs a responsible,, God fearing and employed man, aged 40-60, for immediate marriage. 08033762299

•Cordilia 24, tall, shapely and beautiful, from Anambra state, needs an Igbo man, aged 35 –50, who can, help her further her education, for marriage. 09078146513

•Akan 35, fat, average height needs a responsible employed and caring man, for immediate marriage, aged 40-55. 08131803321

Searching Male

•Jackson 25, resides in Warri, needs an Ovwian lady, aged 18-35, for a serious relationship.07067489372

•Mike 40,tall, romantic, a graduate, employed, and resides in Port Harcourt, needs a romantic and independent lady in Port Harcourt, aged 28-45, for a discrete and sexually satisfactory relationship.09084769482

•Chinedu 36, educated, employed and from South East, needs a pretty lady who is educated, intelligent, hardworking and God fearing, for a serious relationship. 09052864662

•Steve 36, needs a lady, fashion designer, aged 18-30, who resides in Ibadan, for marriage. 07066576731, 09030916301

•Israel 26, from Warri Delta, needs a beautiful lady, within Warri for a serious relationship, aged 22-25.0815 9199323,08131043090

•Tee 54, tall and resides in Europe, needs a tall, slim, self employed or business lady, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage.07086110613

•Ugonna 40, from Imo State, needs a serious and employed lady, aged 35- 40.07034382149

•Kayode 29, resides in PH, needs a lady who is sexy, busty and resides in PH, for a serious relationship. 08163845447

•Desire 42, honest, responsible and resides in Delta state, needs a well mannered,comfortable, and matured lady, for marriage, either a nurse, banker, business, aged, 36-47. 08128131135,07066227859

•Gbenga employed and resides in Lagos, needs a very matured lady, aged 40-50, who resides in Lagos and environ, for a platonic relationship .08183474323,08085838120, 08054747429

•Joshua 35, a business man, from Osogbo, needs a lady, aged 22-34, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage.08137470895

•Chimaijem 20, sexy, needs a lady that can satisfy him in bed. 08102760155

•Ola 42, resides in Lagos, a single parent, needs a matured and employed Yoruba lady, aged 30-40, who also resides in Lagos, for marriage.08071290985

•Olayinka 46, 5.8ft tall, dark in complexion, self employed, from Osun state, needs a matured, employed and good looking, Christian lady, aged 42-48, for a relationship. 08022394259,08033319444

•Kelly 28, tall, handsome and resides in Benin, needs a beautiful lady, for a relationship.08135577129

•Raphael resides in Warri, needs a lady, for a serious relationship.07068478926

•Shwaz 47, average height and resides in Lagos, needs a lady, for relationship, aged 25-40. 09099996875

•Chidi 33, and resides in Lagos, needs a nice, mature, busty and God fearing lady, for a serious relationship, aged 25-30.08130210533

•Desmond from South East needs an HIV pretty, fair in complexion and slim lady, for marriage. 07018009968

•Junior resides in Enugu, needs a pretty and sexy lady, who is fair in complexion, for a relationship. 09050939952

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Anna 26, tall, slim and sexy, needs a sugar daddy, who can take care of her education and needs, for a serious relationship, in Lagos, Abuja, PH, Calabar.08119180886

•Gold from Benin, needs a sugar daddy, that is financially buoyant, for a relationship.08182882433, 07051808930

•Karabo 24, cubby and sexy, needs a sugar daddy, for a romantic affair, aged 40-60, in Lagos, Abuja, South Africa.08142589673

•Freda 23, big and beautiful, needs a sugar daddy, in Lagos ,Abuja,Port Harcourt who can sponsor her education, aged 45-60.09098245789

Searching Male

•Sam 28, tall, handsome and employed, needs a sugar mummy with a big ass for a relationship.08076086684

•Kelechi 31,fair in complexion and resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy, that can meet his sexual urge. 09095115478, 09064343899

•Philip31,resides in Abuja, needs a caring and romantic sugar mummy, for a good relationship, aged 40 and above.07085835519,08062635558

•Jude 28, a graduate, not employed tall, chocolate in complexion, needs a rich sugar mummy, that can take care of him.08184021968

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825