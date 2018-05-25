RAMADAN: Group urges support for Igbo Muslims

Igbo Muslims under the aegis of South Eastern Muslims of Nigeria (SEMON) have urged the wealthy among the Ummah to feed the poor, support the needy and strive to ease the pains of the less privileged during the month of Ramadan.

The group also congratulated the leadership of the Ummah, led by the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar II, for guidance which has led to the unity of the Muslims in the country especially in the commencement of Ramadan fasting.

A statement signed by the chairman of the organization, Muhammad Obiahu Ajah Jr. and Secretary, Abdurrahman Nwabueze Urama, applauded the spirit of brotherhood exhibited by Muslims during Ramadan. The group appealed for the continuation of the religiosity even after Ramadan so that the privileged Muslims would continue to give special attention to the poor as commanded by Allah and exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

SEMON enjoined prominent Muslims to assist its members in terms of economic empowerment, educational and health challenges, as well as challenges facing the Igbo Muslim woman and the girl-child.

“There is the need to ensure good parentage to guard against the stray extremists who have been misrepresenting the image of Islam in the name of fighting globalization. There is no compulsion in Islam and no Muslim, for any reason, has the right to take the life of any human being.

“On that note, we also call on our Muslim and Islamic leaders to look towards the Southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria in order to assist in alleviating some of the challenges faced by Muslims especially the vulnerable women and female children.”