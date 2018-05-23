Breaking News
Translate

PMB/OBJ faceoff: Lauretta Onochie sets up #OBJWhereIsThePower?

On 10:39 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media has tweeted so much today that she has even set up an #OBJWhereIsThePower? and asked Nigerians to show their own #OBJWhereIsThePower photo and if they get the most likes, they stand a chance of  winning  a T-shirt and a Fez Cap.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.