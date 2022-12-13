By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Senate has begun the screening of the nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari for the position of Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and 14 others for the board.

The Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir(APC, Sokoto East) read the Executive Communication from President Buhari that the Upper Chamber do consider the request on the confirmation for the appointment as Chairman and members of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in accordance with the provisions of section 2( 2)( a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission( Establishment) Act, Cap N86 LFN.

Consequently, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan(APC, Yobe North) referred it the Senator Peter Nwaoboshi(APC, Delta North) Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to carry out an expeditious screening and report at plenary next week Tuesday.

With the absence of Senator Nwaoboshi in the Senate, the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Bulus Amos(APC, Gombe South) will preside over the screening.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on 25th November written the Senate, seeking the confirmation of his Special Assistant on new Media, Lauretta Onochie from Delta as Chairman of NDDC.

There were feelings that the request by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege(APC, Delta North) would have been addressed against the backdrop that he protested the omission of a representative from Delta State from the list.

It was also assumed that the delay in the Executive Communication and referring it to the appropriate Committee was delayed as part of moves to accommodate Delta State.

President Buhari who wrote the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said that the Correspondent was in accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2)A of the NDDC Act, Cap N 86, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The letter was read by Lawan on the floor of the Senate during plenary.

Buhari’s letter

Buhari’s letter had read thus, “Dear Distinguished Senate President, confirmation of appointments of Chairman and members of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2)A of the NDDC Act, Cap N86, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby present the underlisted 15 names of nominees as Chairman and members of the NDDC for confirmation by the Senate.

“Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.

“While I hope the request would receive the usual expeditious consideration, and confirmation of the Senate, Please accept the Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Nominees

According to Buhari in the letter, Chief Samuel Ogbuku would serve as the Managing Director for a term of two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office; Bayelsa State, South-South.

Major General Charles Airhiavbere(retd) is the Executive Director, Finance, and Charles Ogunmola, Executive Director Project, Ondo, South-West.

Other members of the NDDC board as forwarded to the Senate are former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu (Edo State, South-South); Dimgba Erugba (Abia, South-East); Dr. Emem Wilcos Wills (Akwa Ibom, South -South;

Elder Dimaro Denyabofa (Bayelsa, South-South); Orok Duke (Cross River, South-South); Engineer Anthony Okanne (Imo, South-East) and Gbenga Edema (Ondo, South-West).

Others are Elekwachi Dinkpa (Rivers, South-South); Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, (Nasarawa, North-Central); Alhaji Sule Sadeeq Sani Sami (Kebbi, North-West); and Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, (Adamawa, North-East).

Protest

Also recall that soon after the list was read, the Deputy President of the Senate, Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) protested that there was no representation from Delta State in line with the act establishing the NDDC that each state of the NDDC must have a representative, just as he pleaded with the Executive to correct the anomaly.

Lawan, however, promised that he would ensure that the Act was adhered to as he promised to take it up and follow due process by adhering strictly to the Act establishing the NDDC in order not to delay the screening.

Also recall that prior to this latest list from the President Buhari, the President of the Senate, Lawan, had on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 read a letter from President Buhari, requesting for the confirmation of Odubu and 15 other members of the board.

A letter written by President Buhari dated 18th October, 2019 and entitled, “Confirmation of the Appointments of the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC”, was received 22 October 2019 by the Office of the President of the Senate.