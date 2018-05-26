Niger Delta Ex-agitators pledge support for FG

Key leaders of various camps of ex-agitators in the Niger Delta have pledged to work with the Federal Government towards peace and stability in the oil-rich region for free elections.

Present at the meeting were Chief Bibopre Ajube, aka General Shoot-at-Sight; Victor Ben, alias Boyloaf, and HRH Ateke Tom, and representatives of Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, among others, and they all expressed their support, in a meeting with Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

In a statement, Special Assistant (Media) to the Special Adviser, Mr. Murphy Ganagana said that while noting some fundamental omissions by the Federal Government in the implementation of the Amnesty Programme, they stressed on the need for such issues to be resolved to ensure sustainable peace in the region and the nation.

Reacting, Prof. Dokubo said there was need for unity. “By interfacing with you, we can move the region forward”, he said.