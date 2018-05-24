NEMA and the vindication of “Saint” Maihaja

Some Nigerian leaders would never desist from springing surprises. They have a predisposition to resurrect expired animosities with opponents. They play it out with embellished and dubious pretenses, unduly exploiting the advantage of strength of the current offices they occupy.

In such circumstances, the leaders mask the real motives and play the stroke of vengeance, as if it is for national or public interest. It is done to earn undeserved public sympathy to their selfish cause.

This appears to be the raging controversy between the some high persons in the House of Representatives and the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja, leading to an emergency probe of the agency. And behind the scenes, there is a third force, determinately pulling the cord of vindictiveness.

Also, Maihaja has picked enmity with state Yobe state government for challenging the gubernatorial victory to the Apex court in the land.

So, Engr. Maihaja has “offended” two powerful personalities on the leadership corridors in Nigeria and he must necessarily be taught some bitter lessons, even when nothing concrete can be exhumed against him.

Despite the case of alleged corruption in NEMA perpetrated by the former DG, Mr. Sani Sidi Mohammed and some six other directors, the heat has been turned on Maihaja.

Chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Hon. Ali Isa was quite lucid to reporters that the mandate of the committee was to investigate the operations of NEMA when Maihaja resumed duty as DG.

“We are not aware of anything concerning the former DG. I have not received any petition concerning that,” he instructively thundered.

But questionably, the allegations of breach of public trust involving billions of naira preferred against Maihaja, also extended into three or four months’ period of his predecessor.

His plea that some of the controversial N1.5 billion suspicious contracts were awarded in the agency by the former Director-General without proper documentation fell on deaf ears. The committee was just concerned with exploring the path of nailing Maihaja. So, it wondered far and near in search of evidence to hang him, by alleging multiple financial infractions.

The eagerness and emotions which the Hon. Ali Isa led House Committee approached the matter, one thought, by now, it would have found veritable and water-tight evidence on the culpability of Engr. Maihaja. But the NEMA boss has tendered credible insights and evidence deflating the alleged infractions.

What has delighted the House committee in highlighting in public space is that the agency did not comply with the provisions of NEMA establishment Act which mandates it to liaise with its state counterparts during distribution of relief materials. This again was deflated by Maihaja, particularly in the case of Yobe state.

The state government had stoutly opposed submissions by NEMA boss that it contacted it before distribution of relief materials, as stipulated in NEMA Act. But the NEMA boss defrayed the argument by presenting a written communication of acknowledgement letter from Yobe state on the same issue the Government vehemently faulted.

Also noteworthy, NEMA is directly supervised by the Presidency, which is why the Vice President in any political dispensation is the statutory chairman of NEMA Governing Council. But no one was prepared to respect the reality that some of the contracts were awarded based on Presidential orders as the exigency of the emergency situations demanded. And the contractors were selected based on their established competencies to deliver the consignments’ of relief food materials to IDP camps.

President Buhari’s thickness in integrity and incorruptibility is a source of worry to many leaders in Nigeria today, who are accustomed to the old order. In the past, Presidents of the country could be blackmailed, intimidated and arm-twisted in this manner and it worked for them. But today and in this instance of Engr. Maihaja, it has failed to work. The kite has failed to fly.

And the President has several acolytes and firm believers in his personality and creed of governance. And once they are on the saddle, no kobo of public funds is misappropriated or embezzled.

Needless to say, the recent attempt by the House of reps to point piercing arrows at NEMA’s DG is baseless.

The House of reps should tender an apology to the president and should later extend to the NEMA DG, Engr. Maihaja, someone regarded as a saint and his family for the trauma and embarrassment these few weeks.

He is being tormented a lot in the hands of a Legislature, obviously more prepared to diminish its integrity in personal vendetta. These are upright leaders who have refused to compromise their integrity by “playing the usual Nigerian ball,” with public funds.

Kenneth-Kaunda Adamu

K Adamu wrote from Lugard Centre, Lokoja.