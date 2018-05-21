NBA vows to partner ICAN on anti-graft war

By Providence Emmanuel

THE Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has vowed to partner with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, in the fight against corruption as a way of promoting integrity in public institutions and businesses.

NBA President, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud, said this at the 16th ICAN’s Conferment of Fellow Status Ceremony in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Integrity and Wealth Creation: The Role of The Accountant.’

Mahmoud, who was guest speaker at the occasion said: “In the last 18 months, we have embarked on the most extensive, meticulous and detailed effort to reform the legal profession and to restore integrity.

“The NBA is reinventing itself. The new NBA is prepared to partner with ICAN to promote integrity in public institution and business. This, in my view, would help to support in the fight against corruption and promote better governance and of course, the impact on wealth creation would be phenomenon.”

In his remarks, President of ICAN, Alh. Ismaila Zakari, said that the annual conferment on members is in recognition of outstanding performance while serving the accounting profession, adding that a member in practice is eligible to apply for fellowship if the individual have completed some years in practice as a chartered accountant.

Zakari, who urged the 1,368 Fellowship awardees to see the new designation as a clarion call to the institute, said: “The criteria for consideration and approval of fellowship status on a member of the institute includes: The individual must be a member in good standing of the institute; must have complied with the institute Mandatory Continuing Professional Education, MCPE, guideline; has given exceptional service to the institute or the global accounting profession; has consistently exhibited unwavering commitment to the profession’s ethical values of integrity; objectivity; professional competence; confidentiality and professional behaviour in service delivery and value creation.

“These policies are not only at the foundation of the revered value of the accounting profession, but are also important to building a decent progressive society of our dream and so any chartered accountant who epitomizes these values should be especially honoured.”