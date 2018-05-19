Man Utd have no excuse not to beat Chelsea — Ince

Manchester United go into Saturday’s game on the back of a 1-0 win over Watford after securing a second-place finish in the Premier League.

While Chelsea head to Wembley following a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle and a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield, results that saw them fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Paul Ince believes United boss Jose Mourinho needs to let star players Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez play freely if they are to have any chance of lifting the FA Cup, like he did in wins over Tottenham and Manchester City last month.

And it’ll be Mourinho’s fault as much as the players’ should they fail to beat Antonio Conte’s side, who lost to Arsenal in last year’s final.

Ince told Paddy Power: “I believe Man United getting the FA Cup win against Chelsea is as much going to be down to Mourinho as it is the players.

“If he actually loosens the shackles, and allows players like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez to play freely, then he will get the result.

“We saw that against Tottenham in the semi-final and City in the derby.

“If he doesn’t, and he plays negatively, we will not doubt see another boring game and it will be down to Mourinho if he loses it.

“There’s also not much excuse for him in terms of form.

“Chelsea have been hideous recently, the loss to Newcastle obviously sticks in the mind, and it appears Antonio Conte has checked out.